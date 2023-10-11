On Wednesday, A24 released the first trailer for The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic about pro wrestling’s Von Erich family.

The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich), Stanley Simons (Mike Von Erich), and Maura Tierney (Doris, Fritz’s wife). Holt McCallany plays Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch of the family, while Chris Von Erich doesn’t appear to be featured in the film. Third-generation Von Erichs Ross (Leo Franich) and Marshall (Sam Franich) also make appearances as children.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film, along with the poster.

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Several other pro wrestlers from the 1980s are portrayed in The Iron Claw, as listed below per IMDB. Some of them are even played by pro wrestlers.

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Maxwell Friedman (MJF of AEW fame) as Lance Von Erich (who wasn’t actually a member of the Von Erich family)

Chavo Guerrero Jr as The Sheik

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

This film from director Sean Durkin has been in the works for quite a while – nearly four years from when we first wrote about it to its release later this year. The Von Erichs have been featured in both Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring in 2019 and an ESPN 30 for 30 Short back in 2015. WWE also produced a documentary about the Von Erichs and World Class Championship Wrestling, The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling, back in 2007. There’s enough daylight between those projects and this one for it to stand out, and the fact that it isn’t a documentary should also set it apart.

The Iron Claw is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 22.