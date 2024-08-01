Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

It sure seems like Dan Patrick has become the go-to source for all things Happy Gilmore 2 updates.

The host of The Dan Patrick Show, who has been in numerous Adam Sandler films himself, has become the pipeline for information for the upcoming Netflix sequel. The streaming giant greenlit the sequel back in May after Sandler and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) teased details about there potentially being a continuation of the 1996 film.

Sandler appeared on Patrick’s show back in April and revealed details about the sequel, as well as potential roles for Patrick and Drew Carey. The late Bob Barker was in the original movie, and with Carey now hosting The Price is Right, his inclusion would only make sense.

But details prior to Thursday were sparse. A few months later, Patrick has a bit more to share. While he had to run everything by Sandler first, he did share that the shooting will start in September and that Patrick will be starring as Dan Patrick.

When Patrick asked Sandler if his role would be small, medium or large, he was told that he would be playing himself.

What does that entail?

“He said, ‘You’re going to be behind the desk.’ So, I’m assuming that means on-site, and then I’ll be at the golf tournament,” Patrick said. “And I think September is when they start shooting, and it would be in New Jersey, but I don’t know where; I don’t know how many days. He didn’t say anything about Danettes being in the gallery as extras, which I’d like to propose. It would be kind of nice, maybe a cutaway of you guys together…

“But doing it in a subtle way, I suggest that if there is an opportunity for the Danettes, it makes it easier for me if I have to take a day off and go shoot my scene for Happy Gilmore 2. I don’t even know what the official title is. I did reach out to Sandman this morning (Thursday, Aug. 1) and I said, ‘Any update on the title of the movie?’ And no response. So right now, I guess the working title is Happy Gilmore 2. And then, it’ll be coming out in the summer next year…Maybe they come up with something different, although we did Grown Ups, and then we did Grown Ups 2, so I don’t know if there’s gonna be much variation here.”

Dan shared an update with us yesterday on when Happy Gilmore 2 is expected to start filming and what role he’ll be playing pic.twitter.com/j8qROnGoIx — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 1, 2024

Patrick is one step closer to his Academy Awards tribute.

[The Dan Patrick Show]