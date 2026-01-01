Screen grab: The Craig Carton Show

Craig Carton is known for his strong opinions.

And when it comes to Marty Supreme, the longtime radio host has some thoughts.

While the Timothée Chalamet table tennis film has already generated Oscars buzz, Carton wasn’t as impressed. On a recent episode of The Craig Carton Show, the 56-year-old stated that he wasn’t a fan of the film, proclaiming it one of the worst he’s seen in recent memory.

“I wasted three hours of my life yesterday,” Carton said before revealing he and his family saw Marty Supreme together. “Arguably the worst movie I’ve seen in a decade in the theatre.”

While co-host Tyrone Johnson noted that the film will likely be nominated for Academy Awards, Carton wasn’t having it.

“I don’t know why,” he responded. “A complete and utter waste of my time and money. And by the way, it ain’t cheap to go to movies these days… I watched the entire movie. I don’t understand the movie, I don’t know why they made the movie. There were storylines that made no sense in the movie. It’s about an American obnoxious kid who’s really good at ping pong, loosely based on a true story. It made no sense. It meandered. It was awful.”

Of course, such opinions are subjective, but Carton’s certainly strays from the norm. In addition to the film and Chalamet receiving awards buzz, Marty Supreme currently lays claim to a very strong 94% fresh score on the ratings aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

It is worth noting that Carton praised Chalamet’s acting ability, as it appears likely that the 30-year-old will soon be receiving his third career Academy Awards nomination. That, however, just seemed to be an opportunity for the radio host to make an awkward comment about the actor’s sex life with Kylie Jenner.