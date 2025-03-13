Credit: Apple Films

On Thursday, Apple released the highly anticipated official trailer for F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

The film, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, Pitt, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, will be distributed in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27, 2025.

Here’s the official plot of the film:

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia.

The film gained notoriety for being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends. Pitt drove on the British Grand Prix track with a camera attached to his car.

Given the growth of interest in F1 in America and the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, not to mention it’s a movie about Brad Pitt driving race cars, we have to imagine there’s going to be a solid audience showing up in theaters the weekend of June 27.