On Wednesday, Lionsgate released another trailer for American Underdog, the Kurt Warner biopic that will be released on Christmas Day.

The film stars Zachary Levi as Warner and Anna Paquin as Brenda Warner, Kurt’s wife. Dennis Quad also features, playing Dick Vermeil.

In addition to Warner and Vermeil, several former NFL players and coaches are portrayed in the film. Per IMDB, Chance Kelly plays Mike Martz, Brett Varvel plays Steve Mariucci, OJ Keith Simpson plays Marshall Faulk, Ben Kacsandi plays Trent Green, and Simeon Castille plays Isaac Bruce.

