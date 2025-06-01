An image from the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. (Netflix.)

There’s been quite the few months of activity around Happy Gilmore 2. That sequel will premiere on Netflix on July 25, almost 30 years after the first movie on Adam Sandler’s aspiring hockey player-turned-pro golfer character premiered in January 1996. Sandler himself shared a full trailer on social media Saturday night:

Here we go pic.twitter.com/bo9OA5Yc3F — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 1, 2025

Of course, it was already revealed from a March teaser and release announcement that many familiar faces from the first movie (including Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, plus Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller). And we know more about the movie still from some details Sandler shared with Dan Patrick last year, including Patrick’s own appearance as himself. Travis Kelce’s involvement was also announced last summer. But it’s interesting to see the full trailer, which provides a more thorough look at what this will include.

In terms of other notable people from the sports media world involved, that extensive list includes Verne Lundquist and Reggie Bush. And there are a ton of celebrities, including everyone from Eminem to Cam’ron to Becky Lynch to Ken Jennings, and golfers, from John Daly to Paige Spiranac to Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jack Nicklaus. The trailer also shows that there will be plenty of painful nut shots, certainly fitting for a Happy Gilmore sequel. We’ll see how this sequel winds up being received, but it’s definitely making some waves in the sports world, and has a lot of prominent people attached.