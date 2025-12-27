Screen grab: IHOP

In recent years, it’s become increasingly common for last-place finishers in fantasy football leagues to have to perform punishments. And if you used your first-round pick on Malik Nabers this season, there’s an increased chance that might be you.

As such, the New York Giants’ second-year wide receiver is also the perfect spokesperson for IHOP, as the breakfast chain has become one of the most popular destinations for bad fantasy football players to pay their debts. In a new commercial for the restaurant, Nabers pokes fun at his injury and the impact it had on the 2025 NFL season, while also promoting IHOP’s new fantasy football-friendly promotion.

“Every year, thousands of fantasy football leagues make their last-place team spend 24 hours at IHOP eating pancakes,” Nabers says, referring to one of the most popular punishments. “And IHOP wants to help.”

“Just like you helped everyone’s fantasy team this season?” a waitress interrupts with a hearty laugh as the former LSU star stood on crutches with an offended look on his face.

“Which is why IHOP is launching bottomless pancakes,” Nabers continued with renewed enthusiasm. “It’s a big win for last-place fantasy finishers. And anyone who loves pancakes.”

At that point, a young child walked up to the 22-year-old’s table, where he asked the commercial’s star if he is Malik Nabers.

“Yeah, that’s me,” the wide receiver replied.

“I wasted my first-round pick on you!” the child exclaimed before storming off.

“Can we get this kid some pancakes?” Nabers shouted to the waitress before his voiceover reiterated the promotion.

For the uninitiated, Nabers was widely touted as a first-round pick in fantasy leagues following a breakthrough rookie season in which he amassed 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He ultimately failed to live up to his fantasy draft projection, however, as he tallied just 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending torn ACL four games into the 2025 campaign.

Give both Nabers and IHOP credit — their new campaign is a clever way to capitalize on the injury while also advertising a promotion that should have legitimate appeal to fantasy football players. It’s also a safe bet, however, that Giants fans and/or those who drafted Nabers this season won’t find it as funny as the rest of us do.