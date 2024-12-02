Melissa Stark talks to Josh Allen after a “Sunday Night Football” game on Dec. 1, 2024. (Awful Announcing on X.)

The Buffalo Bills’ 35-10 home win against the San Francisco 49ers in the snow Sunday had a lot of memorable moments. One was a play where Bills’ QB Josh Allen threw a pass to Amari Cooper, received a lateral back from him, and rushed in for a touchdown, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to notch a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play:

“The scoring goes, Josh Allen threw the touchdown, and he gets a receiving touchdown. He’s the fourth player in NFL history to have a receiving touchdown on a pass he threw. But he doesn’t get a catch.” – Mike Tirico 🏈 #SNF pic.twitter.com/GgiML1z49Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2024

After that, NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth discussed on-air how important that unusual score was for his fantasy matchup against his son Jac (the co-host of NBC’s Football Night In America, as well as a college football play-by-play voice for the network):

Cris Collinsworth experiences the enormous fantasy football impact of the Josh Allen touchdown pass/reception in real time. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/E48qUVT2rS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2024

After the game, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark informed Allen about how happy Collinsworth was to start him in fantasy. And Allen shared that he also started himself:

“Is that how they score it? I get a passing & a receiving?” – Josh Allen “You do.” – Melissa Stark “That’s pretty cool.” – Josh Allen “Cris Collinsworth is very excited because he started you on his fantasy team.” – Melissa Stark “I love that. So did I.” – Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/BLkcmOifQH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2024

It’s always interesting to hear how many broadcasters and players are active fantasy players. And it’s particularly notable to hear about players who draft and start themselves. That certainly worked out well for Allen around this unusual play in that snowy game Sunday night.

