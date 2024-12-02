Melissa Stark talks to Josh Allen after a "Sunday Night Football" game on Dec. 1, 2024. Melissa Stark talks to Josh Allen after a “Sunday Night Football” game on Dec. 1, 2024. (Awful Announcing on X.)
The Buffalo Bills’ 35-10 home win against the San Francisco 49ers in the snow Sunday had a lot of memorable moments. One was a play where Bills’ QB Josh Allen threw a pass to Amari Cooper, received a lateral back from him, and rushed in for a touchdown, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to notch a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play:

After that, NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth discussed on-air how important that unusual score was for his fantasy matchup against his son Jac (the co-host of NBC’s Football Night In America, as well as a college football play-by-play voice for the network):

After the game, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark informed Allen about how happy Collinsworth was to start him in fantasy. And Allen shared that he also started himself:

It’s always interesting to hear how many broadcasters and players are active fantasy players. And it’s particularly notable to hear about players who draft and start themselves. That certainly worked out well for Allen around this unusual play in that snowy game Sunday night.

