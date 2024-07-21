Jason Benetti and AJ Pierzynski didn't miss the chance to laugh at a fan serving his fantasy football punishment in clown attire. Photo Credit: Fox Photo Credit: Fox
When part of a fantasy football league, your goal is, of course, to win. But in some leagues, it can be more important to simply not lose.

We’re guessing that a person who was in the bleachers at Wrigley Field for Saturday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Bears is in such a league.

When Fox, which was broadcasting the game, returned from a commercial break for the start of the third inning, cameras spotted a fan in the bleachers serving his punishment. To be fair, he was easy to spot. The man was in full clown gear. His shirt had a message: “I SUCK AT FANTASY FOOTBALL.”

Neither play-by-play man Jason Benetti nor color commentator AJ Pierzynski would let it go without weighing in.

“You know, the one thing you’re thinking, if you do lose your fantasy football bet and you have to dress like that is, ‘Well at least nobody else will see me. Except for everybody next to me in the crowd in the bleachers,'” Benetti said.

“Can’t hide when you’re dressed like that,” Pierzynski added. “And if you suck that bad, you deserve it.”

Pierzynski, though did find some silver lining for the Clown of Wrigleyville.

“I said, though, they’re letting him drink beer,” Pierzynski said. “They should have made him be sober.”

