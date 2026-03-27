A shot of the FanDuel TV studio. (Eric Girard on LinkedIn.)

FanDuel TV is the latest FanDuel-branded network heading toward the exit, entering a 20-month phaseout that will eliminate roughly 100 jobs by the end of November, according to the Paulick Report. Studio programming will begin winding down in July, studio shows will be gone entirely by December, and live track production will continue through the end of 2027.

The network launched in 1999 as TVG through a joint venture of TV Guide Inc., the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, and AT&T. It was sold to UK-based Betfair in 2008 and didn’t become FanDuel TV until 2022, four years after Betfair acquired FanDuel. In recent years, it expanded beyond horse racing, adding studio programming like Kay Adams’ Up & Adams and the Michelle Beadle-hosted NBA show Run It Back. Andrew Moore, FanDuel’s general manager of racing, told the Paulick Report that those shows will not be affected by the wind-down, describing them as part of FanDuel’s broader sportsbook strategy.

“Fans will continue to see all the same races with the same coverage they are accustomed to throughout the entire Triple Crown season,” he said. “There will also be no impact to FanDuel TV’s non-racing programming, like Up & Adams and Run It Back, which will continue as it is part of FanDuel’s broader sportsbook strategy.”

This is the second FanDuel-branded network planning to shut down. The FanDuel Sports Network — the regional sports networks owned by Main Street Sports Group but operating under a naming rights agreement with FanDuel — is also winding down, and some FanDuel TV programming has aired on those networks as part of that arrangement.

Even as TVG, the horse racing-focused network, targeted a relatively small niche. That has only become more pronounced as other forms of sports betting have expanded legally across the U.S. But this announcement represents a significant blow to horse racing’s already limited television footprint, as the vast majority of those programs formerly aired on this network. Outside of FanDuel TV, live horse racing is largely relegated to FS2 or Peacock.