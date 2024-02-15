Shams Charania gives a Valentine’s Day gift to Kay Adams.

The relationship between Kay Adams and Shams Charania has been the subject of much interest and speculation as the two have shared several flirtatious moments together on Adams’ FanDuel show Up & Adams. The sports world has watched in wonder if the pair’s chemistry might extend off the air as well as on the air.

Well, those hopes were somewhat dashed at the Super Bowl. Even though Kay and Shams watched the game together, Adams sent a tweet calling Charania her “bestie” which led everyone to worry that Shams had been friend zoned.

But then on Valentine’s Day, Shams got up from the canvas with a special delivery for Kay during her Wednesday show, gifting her a fancy pair of sneakers that they discussed during the Super Bowl with a personal, hand-written note of affection.

In case you were wondering, the shoes sell for a retail of $230.00 on the John Geiger website.

Naturally, the replies were filled with followers cheering on Shams for his bold move after the tragic development of the Super Bowl friend zone tweet.

“Besties” did shams just make a 3-1 comeback?! — manny (@mannygarcia1232) February 14, 2024

Shams when it comes to beating the besties allegations pic.twitter.com/RAMfJ3s0iJ — Raffi on Hoops ? (@RaffiOnHoops) February 14, 2024

Shams using them shoes to walk outta the friend zone — CJ Buenaventura (@CJ_Buenaventura) February 15, 2024

As the sports world’s focus shifts from the NFL and the Super Bowl to the end of the NBA regular season and the playoffs, we might be seeing a lot more of this pairing in the weeks and months ahead.

Move over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, America has their new favorite budding love story.

[Up & Adams]