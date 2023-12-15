Photo credit: Up & Adams

Forget Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the most intriguing couple in sports and pop culture remains Kay Adams and Shams Charania.

The flirty vibe between Charania and Adams has been ongoing for over a year now, prompting speculation as to whether their relationship extends beyond them being colleagues through their employment at FanDuel. And the will-they won’t-they speculation was fueled again this week, when the NBA insider joined Up & Adams with a Christmas present that made his apparent crush blush.



“It’s Christmas time right now,” Charania told Adams as he bestowed her with a gift. “You’re from Chicago, it’s the Windy City, you know how I feel about you and your show and all your success.”

Adams might know how Charania feels about her, but the rest of us still want to know. If an announcer was forced to categorize the relationship, should Adams be referred to as Charania’s colleague? Good buddy? Wife? Maybe the Christmas gift will give us some insight.

The build up was fantastic. As Charania struggled to remove the gift box from its bag, Adams was left to hype the drama by speculating on what her present could be. Was it a Bulls jersey? An iPhone? A house key?

Nope, it was a scarf. A scarf? Is that how people are wooing potential significant others nowadays? Adams lives in Los Angeles. Do you need a scarf in Los Angeles? In Charania’s defense, he probably doesn’t have enough time to read up on climate change.

Luckily for Charania, Adams loved it. Although it seemed like Adams would have been excited over just about anything he gave her in that moment. Still, it’s the thought that counts.

“Shaaaams,” Adams said as she tried on her new apparel. “Was this a joke? You’re so nice…Oh, Shams. Def a rizz god. Yes he is ladies and gentlemen!”

[Up & Adams]