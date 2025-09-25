Screengrab via FanDuel

You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to Rob Gronkowski. Apparently the same also holds true for his mother.

The former New England Patriots tight end has always been a colorful character, and that has extended to his new career in the media as a Fox Sports analyst.

Gronk was being interviewed via satellite by Kay Adams on her FanDuel show Up & Adams. And all appeared to be going normal, business as usual in your typical interview, until his mom showed up and the subject of spanking arose.

Kay Adams asked Rob Gronkowski about being spanked by his mom with an infamous green spoon. She then asked for a live demonstration. While most people might think of that as a joke and not seriously consider doing in front of a television audience, the Gronkowskis are not normal people.

Of course you knew that Gronk was never going to say no to that invitation, although I’m not sure anyone needed to hear the sound effects that came along with it.

Things you didn’t think you’d see on the timeline today: Gronk getting spanked by his mom with the LEGENDARY green spoon 🤣😭@heykayadams | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/VIg8t4YxyJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 24, 2025

The opinions on corporal punishment have evolved ever since Rob Gronkowski was Baby Gronk (not that Baby Gronk), although it looks like that spoon wouldn’t do too much damage. At least not to a full-sized NFL tight end. But apparently it is just one of those things that helped Gronk become the man that he is today.

Adams and Gronkowski joked that the green spoon may even make an appearance at his eventual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, although the folks in Canton may frown upon another spanking simulation happening on their hallowed turf.