Fans know Kevin Durant as one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

But how would he do as an NFL analyst?

The Phoenix Suns star appeared on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams Friday to announce he’ll be appearing on the show weekly this NFL season to give his picks on NFL games.

“Yeah, partnering with FanDuel … I’m excited to be here, man,” Durant said, “and show how much bias I have for my (Washington) Commanders and pick some NFL games, have some fun.”

Many in sports media and online raised questions about Durant’s role with a sportsbook. A couple of sample headlines from the media included, “NBA star Kevin Durant facing backlash after latest announcement” and “Kevin Durant trolled by fans for sportsbook partnership.”

Fans on social media also pointed out the potential problems involved with a star athlete partnering with a sportsbook.

The problem with those takes is that Durant first partnered with FanDuel several years ago, as the sportsbook signed a deal with his media company, Boardroom, involving web, video, audio, editorial and social media content.

Let’s face it, many fans don’t like the perceived conflict of interest, much as they don’t like seeing sportsbook commercials during sporting events. But this new era is here to stay. LeBron James signed an endorsement deal with DraftKings earlier this year and more deals with stars are sure to come.

“Everybody’s making picks, everybody’s watching football together, it feels like, through FanDuel, you know?” Durant told Up & Adams host Kay Adams. “So I wanted to be a part of that.”

