Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Kevin Durant is already making moves in Houston before the season even starts.

Durant was recently on Up & Adams as part of his ongoing partnership with FanDuel, where he regularly appears to make NFL picks. But the interview took a turn when the new Rockets star invited Adams to come watch him play in Houston — and promised her Texas barbecue afterward.

“I’m expecting you to come to a game,” Durant told Adams during the interview. “We’re going for barbecue when you’re down in Texas when you get out here.”

Kevin Durant invites Kay Adams to Houston for a game and BBQ after 👀😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/gS0sX799iz — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) September 30, 2025

Adams playfully declined the invitation, calling Durant out for allegedly ignoring her the last time she attended one of his games. Durant claimed he didn’t know she was there, noting he was injured and didn’t play that night.

This isn’t exactly new territory for Adams. Her show has become a magnet for these kinds of moments, particularly her ongoing flirtation with ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. That situation escalated to the point where Adams swiped his cellphone on air, and Pat McAfee eventually asked Charania point-blank if they were dating. She’s fielded dating questions about Daniel Jones and once watched Rob Gronkowski get spanked by his mother with a wooden spoon mid-interview.

Durant’s invitation comes as he prepares for his first season with the Rockets after being involved in a massive seven-team trade. The two-time NBA champion spent one year playing college basketball in Texas at the University of Texas, which might explain his confidence in the Lone Star State’s barbecue scene.

Whether Adams takes him up on the offer remains to be seen. But if she does make it to Houston, at least she knows barbecue is on the table.