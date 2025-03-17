An image for “The Comeback With Craig Carton.” (FanDuel TV.)

Craig Carton has had a remarkable sports media comeback following prison time in 2019 and 2020 over fraud convictions. The co-host of FS1’s Breakfast Ball has been open about how gambling addiction led to his legal trouble. And beyond his regular media work, he’s also taken on several projects to help others battling addiction.

Those projects have ranged from hosting weekly responsible gambling show Hello, My Name Is Craig for WFAN to taking a role as FanDuel’s responsible gaming ambassador in 2021. And, as part of that latter role, Carton is now launching a new monthly The Comeback With Craig Carton program for FanDuel TV. That will see him talking to others who have battled gambling addiction about their stories. Here’s more on that from a release:

FanDuel TV has launched “The Comeback With Craig Carton,” a new show focused on problem gambling recovery hosted by FanDuel’s responsible gaming ambassador and FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” Craig Carton. Carton sits down with those who have experienced the highs and lows of gambling addiction to amplify their stories, break down the stigma surrounding gambling disorder, raise awareness of support resources for individuals and their families, and show that recovery is possible. “As someone who has personally navigated the challenges of gambling addiction, I understand the impact it can have on your life and the lives of those you care about,” Craig Carton said. “The road to recovery isn’t easy, but I’ve committed myself to helping others who are facing similar struggles. My mission for this show is to inspire hope, offer support, and remind everyone that the path to regaining control starts with understanding.” In the first episode of The Comeback With Craig Carton now streaming on YouTube and FanDuel TV Extra, Carton speaks with former 11-year NBA veteran and recovered problem gambler Randy Livingston about his history with gambling, from his last wager and hitting rock bottom to seeking help and how his life has changed for the better. Randy’s wife, Anita Ondine Smith, also joined to describe the struggles she faced as a spouse, the warning signs she saw in Randy, and how their marriage is now stronger than ever. Randy and Anita recently joined FanDuel as responsible gaming ambassadors launching “Trusted Voices: Conversations About Betting,” a new resource hub designed to equip parents, guardians and coaches, with tools and resources to talk to young people about the risks associated with gambling and where to go for support. “Our hope for The Comeback With Craig Carton is to raise awareness of problem gambling and foster open dialogue to tackle the stigma that still exists today,” said FanDuel’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Sustainability Cory Fox. “Whether those conversations are amongst friends, spouses, parents or coaches, we want to educate our audience on what the warning signs are and be comfortable asking for help.”

Beyond personal interviews on lived experience and recovery, the show will also feature discussions of money management, support services, self-exclusion, responsible gaming tools and more. New episodes of The Comeback With Craig Carton will air each month on FanDuel TV’s FanDuel Extra free advertising-supported streaming television channel and on their YouTube channel. More information on the show, including interviews and details on resources, can be found on its Substack.