Bussin’ With the Boys is no longer under the Barstool Sports umbrella.

They landed a huge FanDuel sponsorship that they couldn’t say no to, offering that they wanted to stay with the sports media company founded by Dave Portnoy. Ultimately, Barstool couldn’t come within the same ballpark of what FanDuel was offering, prompting Will Compton and Taylor Lewan to be the latest Barstool personalities to defect for what they believe to be greener pastures ahead.

It didn’t come without fireworks. And it also didn’t come without some new hires, either.

On Tuesday’s episode of Bussin’, the duo unveiled a major addition to the show: former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Clay Matthews III. He’ll join Compton, Lewan, and Delanie Walker this fall as what Lewan dubbed the show’s “consistent fourth chair.”

“Massive news in the Bussin’ With the Boys universe,” Lewan began. “This fall, The Locker Room, myself, Will Compton, Delanie Walker and our consistent fourth chair will be none other than Super Bowl champion, with beautiful hair, Clay Matthews, as well.”

“Like I told you coming on the first time, I’ve always been real reserved with the media,” the former Green Bay Packers linebacker said. “I like to separate my public and private life. That’s why I don’t really speak about my wife and kids, and kind of our day-to-day operations, which is the exact opposite of you guys. You’ve got Will farting in the mic. You guys are just doing your thing.

“What’s great about the podcasting world and just being part of this is it’s a comfortable environment, where you kind of just speak your mind. There’s no producer in your ear talking about best dressed or other hot-button topics… I had a great time doing The Locker Room. You presented the offer to me, and I jumped on it. So, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a good mix of the boys.”

Matthews previously appeared on The Locker Room — a show under the Bussin’ brand — about three months ago, joining Compton, Lewan, and Walker on episode 21. That appearance clearly made an impression.

“But, dude, it was awesome,” said Lewan. “Having you on the first time, and knowing you don’t do a whole lot of media, it was just kind of cool to dive into that. The USC world, the Packers, all that stuff. And then to see your curiosity, and then The Locker Room. And then seeing how prepared you are as a human… ‘Hey, you should come on The Locker Room. We talk about bets.’ It’s like ‘OK, what do we do?’ Really, it’s just we watch the games and we talk about who we think is going to win next based on the odds for the next weekend.

“You just flowed with the boys like it was nothing. It was great.”

They wanted to stay put. FanDuel made sure they couldn’t. And now, they’ve got Clay Matthews in the fold.