Photo Credit: Up & Adams Show on FanDuel TV

Former USWNT midfielder Carli Lloyd is fondly remembered by U.S. soccer fans as one of the most decorated players in recent memory, with two Olympic gold medals to show for her illustrious career. But it turns out, Lloyd also had potential opportunities in the NFL throughout her career.

Back in 2019, Lloyd made waves when she nailed a 55-yard field goal at the Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp.

This led to Lloyd receiving “serious offers” from teams around the NFL, which she discussed during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show on Wednesday.

“I did, yeah it was pretty serious with a couple of teams,” said Lloyd. “It just worked out the way that it was supposed to work out. And that’s all that matters. But it was a cool experience just to show young girls and women around the world that anything is possible. I think if there is one position in the NFL that would be a possible position (for women), not to say that you wouldn’t have big men running at you. Yeah, it was a cool experience, but it is done and dusted.”

2x Gold Medalist @CarliLloyd confirms she got kicking offers from multiple NFL teams after nailing a 55-yard FG at #Eagles training camp 😯🔊 “It was getting pretty serious with a couple of teams…”@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/aJllrXsJG9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 24, 2024

Kay Adams then implored Lloyd to tell her which teams were showing interest in her. But Lloyd opted to keep that information close to the vest.

Ultimately, things did indeed work out for Lloyd, as she went on to take part in the 2020 Summer Olympics for the USWNT, her final international competition as she would ultimately retire following the event.

But still, there is certainly a question out there about how Lloyd would have done if she had instead opted to try her hand at the NFL level as a kicker.

[Up & Adams Show on X]