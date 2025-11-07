Edit by Liam McGuire

As another football weekend approaches, it appears that YouTube TV customers will once again be forced to look elsewhere to find ESPN.

While a lot can change in a short amount of time, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports that the two sides “remain far apart” in their ongoing carriage negotiations. Should Google and Disney fail to reach an agreement by Saturday, it would mark the second consecutive weekend in which YouTube TV subscribers wouldn’t have access to channels such as ABC and ESPN, the latter of which is set to air the high-profile NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers this coming Monday night.

“When these deals turn from stalemate to an agreement, it happens quickly,” Marchand writes. “But there is pessimism at the moment, leaving 10 million YouTube TV subscribers to decide when and where to find alternatives for a second straight weekend.”

The timing is certainly notable, as ESPN’s football offerings is arguably its greatest leverage. Especially when it comes to YouTube TV subscribers, which is especially appealing to football fans thanks to its access to the NFL Sunday Ticket package and emphasis on live sports.

While Disney recently reached new carriage agreements with Spectrum and Comcast, its negotiations with YouTube TV have proven more contentious. Especially in light of former Disney executive Justin Connolly’s defection to Google, which resulted in an ensuing lawsuit and a recent settlement.

Although Connolly reportedly recused himself from the negotiations as a part of the settlement between his current and former employers, the stalemate remains. As a result, YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers find themself facing the prospect of another weekend in which a significant portion of the college football schedule — and potentially Monday Night Football — won’t be available to them.

Sooner or— and at this point, seemingly later — a deal will get done. But as always, it’s the fans who are left paying the price in more ways than one.