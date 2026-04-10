Credit: Womens Sports Now

On Thursday, it was announced that sports reporter Suzy Shuster, two-time WNBA Champion and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, broadcaster Colleen Wolfe, and comedian Sarah Tiana are bringing Women’s Sports Now to ESPN.

The show, which is moving from Roku, will premiere on April 16 across all ESPN digital platforms and continue to air on Thursdays.

Women’s Sports Now breaks down scores, discusses issues, and highlights athletes, coaches, and other personalities from the world of women’s sports, including basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, and the college ranks.

As it was on Roku, the show will be presented by Miller Lite.

“We’re continuing to expand how we serve fans of women’s sports,” said Justin Craig, ESPN Vice President of Digital & Audio Production, in a release. “With Suzy, Renee, Colleen, and Sarah, Women’s Sports Now brings together four dynamic voices who can inform, entertain, and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”

“I come to WSN from a place of curiosity,” said Shuster. “Before WSN and honestly before my daughter Taylor became a full-time hooper, I hadn’t covered women’s sports. Now, I look at the sports world through her eyes. ESPN and Miller Lite share our vision on covering the women who blow our minds daily with their phenomenal athleticism and their ability to juggle the inordinate demands of their professional and personal lives.”

Women’s Sports Now is executive produced by Sara Rea (Firefly Studios) and Suzy Shuster (Rich Eisen Productions), as well as Reese Witherspoon and Cassie Scalettar (Hello Sunshine), and produced in collaboration with Think Tank Productions.

Given how TV ratings and interest in women’s sports, especially women’s basketball, continue to rise, it only makes sense for ESPN to dedicate more coverage to the stories, debates, and personalities surrounding them.