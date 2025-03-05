UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
College BasketballESPNBy Drew Lerner on

Women’s college basketball continues to take off as a viewership sport.

And perhaps the best indicator of that growth is ESPN’s viewership gains over the past two seasons. According to Flora Kelly, ESPN’s VP of Research, the network’s women’s college basketball audience is up 3% versus last year, and a whopping 44% versus two seasons ago.

ESPN’s numbers are likely the most accurate indicator of the sport’s growth because the network did not regularly benefit from the Caitlin Clark-fueled ratings fiasco that other networks, particularly Fox and the Big Ten Network, did while the superstar was playing in Iowa last season. Instead, ESPN’s viewership figures are largely Clark-free, meaning that, when controlling for the Clark-bump, women’s hoops is still on a growth trajectory.

Caitlin Clark was, and remains, the biggest needle-mover in the sport. No one is arguing that. However, some of the sport’s detractors have criticized Clark as being the only draw in women’s basketball.

The data clearly shows, that is not the case. Per Kelly, ESPN has aired 15 women’s college basketball games with audiences over 500,000 viewers this season; two greater than last season with the opportunity to add more.

No doubt, the sport’s overall viewership across all networks will be down this year without a generational television draw like Clark. But it’s clear that her impact has raised the baseline for women’s basketball, both college and pro.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner