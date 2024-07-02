Screengrab via ESPN.

While summer officially started on June 21, it now truly feels like summer with NBA free agency being underway.

The free agency period kicked off on June 30, and while players cannot officially sign their contracts yet, we’ve already seen plenty of agreements around the NBA.

While free agency is obviously a massive time for teams and players, it’s also one of the most important weeks of the year for ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since making his ESPN debut in July 2017 after spending the previous decade with Yahoo, Wojnarowski has been ESPN’s go-to person for all NBA news, notes, and scoops. The network ensures that Wojnarowski is taken care of, especially during the first week of free agency, as the reporter has his own massive green room on standby for the entire week.

A picture of the accommodations was shared on X on Monday morning.

Over the next week or so, Wojnarowski will practically live at ESPN’s studios with how often he’ll be called into the network’s various shows to discuss that day’s big NBA transactions, so making sure he’s as comfortable as possible makes sense.

While a computer, a table, and a TV on the wall in front of a comfortable-looking armchair are all we can see of the green room, at the end of the day, that’s all we truly need.

[KBKnowzBest]