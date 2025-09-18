Credit: ESPN

TV isn’t as easy as it appears, at least for Bussin’ With The Boys star Will Compton.

Compton and his podcast partner, Taylor Lewan, have been making appearances on ESPN’s morning show Get Up for a few weeks now. And naturally, they’re still getting acclimated to the mechanics of live television. That was on display Thursday morning when Compton was prompted by host Mike Greenberg to talk about the Green Bay Packers, but instead went into talking points about Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Missed assignment (MA) on my part When we were coming out of commercial I thought I was doing a Vikings take about Kevin O’Connell being a QB whisperer and didn’t hear a word that @Espngreeny said about Green Bay Gotta take the bad with the good when it comes to this brain… pic.twitter.com/Tf1a9IGFYi — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 18, 2025

“The next one takes us to Green Bay,” Greenberg said, throwing the conversation to Compton.

“I will propose this second one as a question,” Compton began. “Are you a former first-round quarterback looking to rejuvenate your career? Kevin O’Connell is your answer,” the podcast host said, leaning back in his chair as if he had just dropped the sports media bar of the century.

“That’s an excellent line. It’s not at all what we had planned and thus there’s nothing on the screen right now,” Greenberg admitted as Compton realized what he had just done. “Just kind of made that one up as we went, but I like that. That’s the beauty of having you guys on here.”

Unfortunately for Compton, the blunders did not end there. He described an incident between him and ESPN NFL analyst Andrew Hawkins as “maybe my lowest moment yet in media.” Watch below:

Maybe my lowest moment yet in media I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve let down and would ask you for some grace when trying to define me by this sequence with @Hawk pic.twitter.com/7y2Sv2uCbF — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 18, 2025

All of us have experienced the handshake or fist-bump conundrum at one point or another. It’s always embarrassing. But few of us have ever had to see that moment broadcast live on the most popular sports platform in the country, then replayed on social media for all to see.

Credit to Compton for owning both moments. Some of us would never recover.