Credit: Good Morning Football on NFL Network

Super Bowl champion Will Blackmon is out at Good Morning Football after just one season.

The longtime NFL defensive back, who worked on the NFL Network morning show as a contributor for the 2025 season, posted on X this week that he was departing the show.

“ESPN/GMFB let me go on my day off,” Blackmon wrote, with a laughing emoji. “I was added to the roster in April and didn’t even get a snap. A Healthy scratch.”

Blackmon also works as a game analyst at The CW on its ACC football package and contributes as a commentator on FS1.

ESPN took over NFL Network this spring as part of a wide-ranging transaction in which the league took a stake in ESPN and took back some live games it had sold to the network. In exchange, the Worldwide Leader took over NFL Network and other NFL Media assets and will distribute NFL RedZone.

Since the deal went through in April, ESPN has slowly worked through several contract decisions on top NFL Network talent. A source told Awful Announcing that Blackmon’s exit was due to his contract not being renewed.

It appears that Good Morning Football will continue on NFL Network, which ESPN has said will continue to operate largely independently, similar to how the SEC and ACC Networks function within the company. But outside of longtime host Kyle Brandt, full-time analyst Manti Te’o — a 2026 rising star highlighted this year by Awful Announcing — and anchor Jamie Erdahl, the show has cycled through several contributors in recent years.

Recently, media veteran Willie Colon has appeared more regularly on the show. WWE superstar Seth Rollins is also a recurring analyst.