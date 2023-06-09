On Thursday, ESPN announced three alternate broadcasts of Formula 1 races this year.

The broadcasts, hosted by actor Will Arnett and driver Daniel Ricciardo, will be branded as The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett and will be available for the June 18th (Canadian Grand Prix), October 22nd (United States Grand Prix), and November 18th (Las Vegas Grand Prix) races. The June 18th broadcast airs on ESPN2, beginning at 1:55 PM ET.

In next Sunday’s inaugural broadcast, Ricciardo will be on-site in Montreal, while Arnett joins remotely.

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!” Arnett, who is known for his roles in shows including Arrested Development and 30 Rock and co-hosts the popular SmartLess podcast, emerged as a fan of F1 in recent years and worked with legendary F1 driver Mika Häkkinen on his former podcast. “The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” said Arnett. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

The Grandstand is part of ESPN’s agreement with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions that has added several alternate broadcasts to ESPN’s lineup of live events. ESPN announced the renewal of its F1 deal through the 2025 season last October.

I feel like F1 alternate broadcasts were the next logical step, and if they go well, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if they returned and possibly expanded next season.

[ESPN]