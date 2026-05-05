Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

This originally appeared in Tuesday morning’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world. The working assumption for Skip Bayless returning to First Take on Friday is that the two old partners have repaired their relationship, and Stephen A. Smith wanted to make it happen. That’s true as far as it goes. It just doesn’t go very far.

The reunion is being framed as a feel-good sports-media moment: old rivals burying the hatchet, the band getting back together, and ESPN restoring one of the most iconic pairings in the history of sports television. What it actually is, if you look at the timing and circumstances clearly, is something more revealing than that. It tells you exactly where First Take is right now, what Stephen A. Smith thinks about his own show, and how completely the power dynamic between these two men has been inverted since Bayless left for FS1 in 2016.

First Take doesn’t need Skip Bayless. This is not an opinion. The show is, by every available metric, at the peak of its power. It is the number-one sports debate program on television. The competition that was supposed to challenge it — FS1’s morning block, anchored for years by Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed — no longer exists in any meaningful form. Undisputed collapsed after Sharpe’s sudden departure in 2023, limped along for another year with rotating partners who never stuck, and was eventually canceled when Bayless himself left FS1 in 2024.

So why is Bayless walking back through the door? Why this week, in early May, in the middle of the NBA playoffs with no particular hook beyond the reunion itself?

We have a few working theories.

The simplest one is that Smith earned the right to run his show however he wants, and this is what he wants. That part is indisputably true. Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension that also gave him executive producer status.

He’s spent the past several months on what amounts to a Bayless rehabilitation tour, crediting him on his SiriusXM show for building First Take into what it became, appearing on Bayless’s podcast in March 2025, and being photographed with Bayless and his wife at a Beverly Hills deli in November. Smith was clearly building toward something, and Friday is what he was building toward.

The question is why Smith felt the need to build toward anything at all.

When you run the most dominant show in your space and have no meaningful competition, the natural instinct should be to protect what you have, not to reach back into your own history and create a news cycle around someone who, by any fair assessment, has spent the past two years struggling to stay relevant.

Look at it this way. This is not two peers reconnecting; this is the most powerful individual in sports debate television extending a lifeline to someone whose career he once helped define and then definitively outgrew. The terms have completely reversed. When Bayless left ESPN in 2016 for a reported $6 million a year at FS1, Smith was furious. Not only was he not invited to the conversation, but he was also not told directly by his partner. He would find out on his own that the person he’d built the show with for four years had decided to leave without so much as a warning.

At that moment, Bayless was the one making the power move. He had leverage. ESPN wanted to keep him and couldn’t. FS1 was willing to pay a premium to use him as the centerpiece of a challenger show. He left on his own terms.

None of that is true anymore. Bayless doesn’t have leverage. ESPN isn’t bidding against anyone for his services. His partner’s decision-making isn’t blindsiding Smith — he is the decision-maker. The entire reunion happens on Smith’s timetable, in Smith’s building, on Smith’s show, under terms that Smith negotiated with an employer that now gives him executive-producer authority. When Bayless sits down across from Smith on Friday, he will be in a chair controlled by Smith.

Which raises the second theory: that Smith is doing this not because First Take needs it but because he needs it.

This one requires some reading between the lines, but the evidence points in an interesting direction. Look at what Smith has put together this week alone. Kid Mero. Cam’ron. Now Bayless. That’s not a programming strategy built around the NBA playoffs. That’s someone making programming decisions designed to create noise, generate social media reaction, and remind the audience that unpredictability is still on the menu. When everything is going well, when the ratings are strong, and the competition has folded, the risk is that the show becomes comfortable. Predictable. A machine that runs efficiently but no longer surprises anyone.

Smith is, at his core, someone who needs friction to perform. The years when First Take was at its most electric were the years when he and Bayless genuinely couldn’t stand each other, yet couldn’t stop generating confrontational TV anyway. The Max Kellerman era never recaptured that. Sharpe’s arrival helped because he brought his own combustible energy, but that partnership barely lasted before he was gone. The rotating cast of debate partners since then has produced good television without producing the kind of must-watch tension that defined the Smith-Bayless era.

Whether Smith actually wants to recreate that dynamic on a recurring basis, or whether this is a one-off designed to generate a week of conversation, is the most important unanswered question arising from this announcement. The safe read is that it’s a one-time thing — ESPN’s own framing describes it that way — and that once Friday passes, Bayless goes back to YouTube and his Underdog show and Smith moves on to the next provocation. The more interesting read is that Smith has been laying the groundwork for something more permanent, and that Friday is a soft launch of a more regular arrangement.

What makes it uncomfortable to fully celebrate, even for fans of the original pairing, is what the rehabilitation arc actually required. Smith spent years publicly distancing himself from Bayless, building a post-Bayless identity for First Take that didn’t depend on the old format, and making fairly unambiguous statements that the partnership was over.

“I have moved on” came in the context of Bayless leaving FS1 and speculation that a reunion was spiking, and it was meant to close the door. The door is now being reopened, but not due to any change in the underlying circumstances. Bayless did not do anything differently. He didn’t rehabilitate himself through some impressive new work or reinvent his media identity.

What changed is that Smith decided he wanted this, which means the public positioning of the past several years — the distancing, the “I have moved on” language, the suggestion that the partnership had run its course — was always more flexible than it appeared. That’s fine, people change their minds, relationships evolve. But it’s worth noting that the entire arc of rehabilitation ran from Smith toward Bayless, not the other way around. Smith did the work. Smith issued the apology. Smith extended the invitation. Bayless mostly waited for his former partner to decide his rehabilitation was complete.

The answer to “why now” is probably less complicated than all of this analysis suggests: Stephen A. Smith wants to do it, he can do it, and at ESPN in 2026, those are the only two conditions that need to be met.

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