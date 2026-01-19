ESPN’s 4k feed is just an in stadium shot

We’ve started to become more snobbish at AA about the picture quality of the games we watch. NBC seems to prioritize picture quality the most, with CBS not far behind. Both networks use 1080i, while Fox and ABC broadcast in 720p. Without getting too technical, there’s a healthy debate amongst broadcast professionals about which format is superior for sports. But regardless, networks typically offer their biggest games in 4K, which is great as long as you have access to those broadcasts and the necessary television and equipment to see this premium presentation.

While Fox seems to utilize these broadcasts more frequently, ESPN’s 4K broadcasts have a differentiator that many others have grown to love: NO commercials.

It’s jarring. You’re watching a game. A TV timeout occurs (most are 3 minutes and 30 seconds), and then it’s just silence. Our brain is not trained for this. We are used to stimulation. In my first 4K game, I didn’t really know what to do. I need SOMETHING on. Sudden silence when you’re watching something is just weird.

I love that the ESPN 4K broadcasts on YTTV don’t have commercials and just show this live stadium shot during tv breaks. pic.twitter.com/giMtTIGS2L — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) December 20, 2025

Do I scroll on my phone? Put on music? Speak to the people I’m watching with? Flip to another channel? It’s just eerie at first to go from constant sound to an abrupt nothing.

But soon enough, I came to love it. Instead of commercials, ESPN shows an in-stadium shot with very little sound. You can check out people walking around to get concessions, peek at the on-field entertainment during the timeout, listen to the PA announcer make announcements, etc. It’s almost as good as being in the stadium.

By far; the best part of the ESPN “4K” feed .. no commercials. Just a nice stadium view. pic.twitter.com/4WRpkVkqKq — Jon Butler (@jonpbutler) January 1, 2026

You’ll see a group of friends asking a stranger to take a photo of them at the game, or someone walking to their seat with way too many beers, a few of which look like they are bound to spill half their contents out each step of the way. Sure, it’s quiet, but soon enough, you will be happy to free yourself from hearing about prescription drugs you’ve never heard of, cheeseburgers that are smushed into a pool of sitting liquid cheese, or how many bonus bets you get with a deposit into a sportsbook account.

But why would ESPN forego commercials for viewers? This era of sports media can certainly be defined as one where capitalism and profit have encroached further and further into the pockets of sports fans. Most analyses of the lack of commercials so far have pointed to technical and production issues (something other networks seem to have figured out). I reached out to ESPN as the number of people posting about the commercial-free broadcast on social media is pretty significant.

To my surprise, ESPN said the lack of commercials is a purposeful decision.

“These 4K productions are intended to make fans feel like they are at the event. During breaks we show a wide shot of the stadium which is supposed to feel like you are there in person. There are no ads to preserve that experience.”

Cannot recommend the ESPN in 4K option on YouTube TV enough No political ads. Serene stadium views during the commercial breaks. Just ball pic.twitter.com/cCzDj2wLg9 — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 5, 2024

We’ll take it. How long our secret reprieve from capitalism remains in place, who knows?

Once upon a time, The Athletic and Netflix beat their chests about not having ads. You then had to pay more to keep it that way or lose the ad-free experience. Even our sacred Redzone channel now has ads. It’s probably a matter of time until the suits find another way to get a few more dollars from me, or I’ll be subjected to about an hour’s worth of ads while watching a game. Those of us who enjoy the status quo will have to decide whether to pay another sports media ransom. But for now, we’ll bask in the peaceful experience of being present, free from the constant overtures of big brands, and left to our own devices in this increasingly crazy world we live in.