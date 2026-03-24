Credit: ESPN

ESPN announced Monday that its latest original series, Where It Lies, will premiere April 6 on the ESPN App, followed by an ESPN2 debut on April 8 at 5 p.m.

The four-part series promises to take viewers inside the eclectic world of public golf, showcasing its charming characters and quirky golf courses.

Each episode focuses on an iconic public course across the U.S. as a jumping-off point for that city’s food, music, traditions, and personalities, while explaining how golf shapes or is shaped by the community around it.

New ESPN Original Series ‘Where It Lies’ premieres Monday, April 6 ⛳️ 4-part series takes viewers inside the eclectic world of public golf, introducing the vibrant characters & quirky, beloved courses that are central to the game’s DNA More: https://t.co/tvoT2x3XYd pic.twitter.com/MrlApVD8dt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 23, 2026

The series is directed by Timothy Horgan, produced by Bluefoot Entertainment and Omaha Productions, and executive produced by ESPN senior writer and three-time New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson, Russ Supplee, Timothy Horgan, and John T. Edge.

“Every course has its own soul, and it’s important that each episode does as well,” said Horgan in an announcement. “It has been a great joy to bring my incredibly talented production team to these courses and watch them do their magic. Where It Lies will unveil what it’s really like to work and play on some of the world’s best public and municipal courses.”

Episode 1 will focus on the oldest municipal course in the U.S., New York’s Van Cortlandt Park. Episode 2 crosses the country to visit Los Angeles’s Rancho Park, America’s busiest golf course. The third episode heads to “The Patch,” Augusta National’s municipal course, originally opened in 1928 but recently renovated and reopened. Episode 4 heads to the North Shore of Hawai’i to visit Kahuku, a timeless municipal gem.