Longtime ESPN anchor Wendi Nix recently announced her departure from the Worldwide Leader. Nix, who headed college football studio coverage for several years, made a post on her Instagram account that confirmed her exit.

“Exactly 17 years ago, I walked into ESPN wide-eyed and excited. This week, I walk out the same way. Grateful, but equally excited about the next chapter,” Nix said. She closed the caption by teasing her next move, saying, “To be continued…”

Nix arrived at ESPN in 2006 after spending several years in the New England area. She started though at WPDE in Florence, South Carolina. Then she worked for NESN, FSN New England, and WHDH in Boston before moving to Bristol. At ESPN, she headed coverage of NFL Live for several years and contributed on College Football Live as well as an anchor.

Whatever’s next for Nix is uncertain. It would perhaps be surprising if it was out of the New England area, just given that she’s spent so much of her career there. But she’s obviously a talented broadcaster who has ESPN on her resume now for over a decade. That can get you somewhere in the business, we imagine, so best wishes to Nix in whatever comes next for her and her career.

