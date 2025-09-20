Photo Credit: ESPN

College GameDay is at the University of Miami for Week 4 ahead of the Hurricanes’ game against the Florida Gators on Saturday, and the students in attendance didn’t take long to get some F-bombs roaring in the background of the ESPN broadcast.

Just seconds after the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit had been on the broadcast, a very loud “F*ck the Gators” chant broke out from Miami fans.

A “F*ck the Gators” chant was loud from Miami fans to begin ‘College GameDay’ on ESPN. Pat McAfee: “Geez, what if that goes the whole show?… We didn’t even really get a word out, and they started with this.” #CFB pic.twitter.com/EynFapRLzt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2025

McAfee paused from what he was about to say to acknowledge the chant.

“Okay, we’re starting early,” McAfee quipped. “Rock the Gators, truck the Gators, whatever they’re saying behind us.”

“Desmond chose to live here,” McAfee continued, before again pausing to acknowledge the chant. “Geez, what if that goes the whole show? Have you thought about that, ever? Whenever these chants start, I think to myself, ‘What if they go forever?’ Because we didn’t even really get a word out, and they started with this.”

ESPN and College GameDay are quite used to such activity on the broadcast, but it usually doesn’t happen right off the bat like it did in Coral Gables.

Florida and No. 4 Miami kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, with the game televised on ABC.