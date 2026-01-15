Credit: ESPN

One of the top employees overseeing ESPN’s news division is calling it a career after three decades with the network.

ESPN Vice President of News David Kraft is retiring in April, the network announced on Thursday. Kraft assumed his current role in 2021, having served as a senior director and executive editor in ESPN’s news operations since 2015. Kraft joined ESPN in 1996 as an editor for its Olympic coverage.

“I’ve had a fantastic run with ESPN and am proud of what we’ve accomplished — and continue to accomplish on a daily basis — as a newsroom,” Kraft said in the announcement. “Our journalism is in a great place and we have great people to carry it onward and upward. I very much appreciate the support I’ve gotten from our leadership team since I made this decision.”

In his role, Kraft leads ESPN’s Universal News Group, a division that includes all of the company’s editors in newsrooms across the country. The group “provides editorial guidance” for ESPN’s television networks, radio/audio, digital, social, and ESPN app push alerts. Kraft helped spearhead the group’s creation a decade ago.

“David Kraft has been a highly respected leader across ESPN’s editorial properties since he joined us in 1996,” ESPN content president Burke Magnus said in the announcement. “He never sought the spotlight but has had a strong and important impact behind the scenes and has played a major role in carrying on ESPN’s journalistic principles and practices for many years. We will miss him when he leaves us in April and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Kraft’s retirement comes at a time when ESPN’s news division appears to be assuming a less prominent role within the company. In recent breaking-news situations, such as the FBI’s NBA gambling probe in November or former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s arrest last month, ESPN has opted to keep debate programming like First Take on the air rather than have its news apparatus take over coverage.

It’s a reflection on what is rewarded in modern media that ESPN opted to keep its debate shows on in those circumstances rather than use the many talented people under Kraft’s direction. To be sure, ESPN’s news division covered those stories as one would expect across the network’s many other platforms, but not on television as they broke.

Regardless of a couple recent shortcomings that were almost certainly outside of his control, there’s no denying Kraft’s contributions to ESPN. Many of his current and former colleagues have expressed their gratitude for his work on social media.

An unbelievable colleague, resource, voice, mind, and journalist. He will be missed. https://t.co/Cx9Cr5cPVh — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) January 15, 2026

I could make a 30 for 30 about some of the calls I’ve had with this guy over the years. Actually… I think I actually did! And because I respect and valued him so much, I tell everyone who will listen how invaluable his guidance is to all of us. We will miss you, Krafty! But… https://t.co/vETEBZM25a — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 15, 2026

Kraftie! My first editor at ESPN, and to this day one of the best I’ve had. Great bedside editing manner. Understood the job and understood how to work with people. Kudos on retirement. https://t.co/iHzKdWIVRf — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 15, 2026

Hell of a career. Remember when https://t.co/fTASB2ZYtL was a red headed step child and we all worked together in the Basement of Building 4 in Bristol. The “view” made us all work a little harder. Congrats, Krafty! https://t.co/4hgE2iAw1X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2026

What a run. The best of the best. He’ll be missed at ESPN. 🫡 https://t.co/ExA95C7uvh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2026

Kraft will remain in place until April to help transition the Universal News Group during his absence. No doubt, after 30 years at ESPN, Kraft leaves big shoes to fill for whoever ultimately takes his responsibilities.