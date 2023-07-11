During a post-Home Run Derby interview, ESPN's graphic identified Canadian-born Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as a Cuban-born Derby winner. Photo Credit: ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won Monday’s Home Run Derby, defeating Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena in the final.

The event was broadcast by ESPN, whose graphics department either strongly felt that Arozarena would win, or did absolutely no research.

Because during Guerrero’s post-Derby interview the graphic identified him as the “2nd Cuban born HR Derby Champion,” joining Yoenis Céspedes, who won in both 2013 and 2014.

If Arozarena — who actually was born in Cuba — had won, this would have been completely accurate and a non-story. Guerrero Jr., though, was born in 1999, when his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, was playing with the Montreal Expos. As such, Guerrero Jr. was born in Montreal. For our geography experts out there, that’s in Canada.

Now, if the graphic had called Guerrero Dominican-born, it would have been inaccurate, but a more understandable mistake. Guerrero Sr. is famous Dominican, so it would be an easy to think that his son was also born there. This is especially true given that Guerrero Jr. spent a lot of time during his childhood in the Dominican Republic. But Cuban born? That’s harder to understand.

Of course, the simple (and most likely) answer is that the wrong graphic was loaded, putting Arozarena’s note in there.

Is that understandable? Sure, accident’s happen. But given the recent abundance of layoffs at ESPN, this is the time for those left at the Worldwide Leader to take extra steps toward quality, ensuing these obvious and visible errors do not happen.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]

