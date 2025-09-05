ESPN has bolstered its NBA coverage, adding veteran writer Vincent Goodwill, who most recently worked for Yahoo Sports. Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube. Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube.
By Michael Dixon on

ESPN has bolstered its NBA coverage, adding veteran writer Vincent Goodwill, who most recently worked for Yahoo Sports.

The news was announced on Thursday. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN announced that Goodwill had been added as a New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets writer, as well as a national one.

Shortly thereafter, Goodwill shared the same news.

The move was widely praised as positive for both Goodwill and ESPN.

Before joining ESPN, Goodwill was a Senior NBA Writer at Yahoo Sports, where he’d worked since October of 2018. Before that, he worked at the now-defunct NBC Sports Chicago as a beat writer and insider for the Chicago Bulls, as a writer at the Detroit News and as a feature writer for SLAM.

