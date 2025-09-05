Photo Credit: Yahoo Sports/YouTube.

ESPN has bolstered its NBA coverage, adding veteran writer Vincent Goodwill, who most recently worked for Yahoo Sports.

The news was announced on Thursday. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN announced that Goodwill had been added as a New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets writer, as well as a national one.

Shortly thereafter, Goodwill shared the same news.

The move was widely praised as positive for both Goodwill and ESPN.

Best news for one of the best people in this industry. Thrilled for you, thrilled for NBA fans. Huge congrats + so so so well deserved! https://t.co/xf5fqfe8Lu — Johanna Huybers (@JohannaHuybers) September 4, 2025

Vinnie is simply one of the best. Loved working with him and this is well deserved – keep killing it @VinceGoodwill ! https://t.co/jvzbCXkJ0w — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) September 4, 2025

Really happy for my guy @VinceGoodwill. One of the best people in our business. Sad for us at Yahoo, but even more excited for him. Kill it, bro! https://t.co/neQDz2KHpp — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) September 4, 2025

Before joining ESPN, Goodwill was a Senior NBA Writer at Yahoo Sports, where he’d worked since October of 2018. Before that, he worked at the now-defunct NBC Sports Chicago as a beat writer and insider for the Chicago Bulls, as a writer at the Detroit News and as a feature writer for SLAM.