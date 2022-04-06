Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions keeps expanding with various projects and they are set to premiere a new show within the Peyton’s Places franchise. First reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Vince Carter is set to host a basketball version called Vince’s Places.

This is the fifth spinoff of Peyton’s Places. While the original focused on the NFL, spinoffs have consisted of shows dealing with college football (Eli Manning), MMA/pro wrestling/boxing (Ronda Rousey), baseball (David Ortiz), and soccer (Abby Wambach). It was only inevitable that a basketball version would take place at some point and the ESPN analyst is a logical fit for the show.

Vince’s Places doesn’t have any episodes uploaded yet but there is a section for the show on ESPN+. It’s reported that episodes will be uploaded Tuesday at noon ET and the first episode will be about the origins of basketball when it was invented by Dr. James Naismith in 1891. A number of guests are set to appear including, but aren’t limited to, Ray Allen, Patrick Ewing, Dirk Nowitzki, Jerry West, and Dominique Wilkins.

