Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker largely had Christmas Eve to themselves as they worked the Hawaii Bowl, with no other major sporting events taking place that night. But unfortunately, it became fairly obvious right away that Walker in particular didn’t sound anywhere near as clear as Greene on the broadcast.

The disparity in sound quality between Greene and Walker seemed to be an issue throughout the majority of the broadcast featuring the South Florida Bulls and the San Jose State Spartans. But perhaps it was most obvious in the second quarter when USF kick returner Ta’Ron Keith returned a kick for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.

Greene came through clearly throughout her call of the play. Walker, on the other hand, was much more muddled and hard to make out.

Tiffany Green was VERY amped up about this kick return touchdown and later replay of the big play from USF returner Ta'Ron Keith.

Walker’s audio issues caused many to raise the question of whether he perhaps was doing the broadcast from a remote location.

“Is Jay Walker using a Walkie-Talkie to call the Hawaii Bowl? Tiffany Greene’s audio is fine. Even if they’re remote, they could have gotten him a mic like the one I forced Ari Wasserman to get,” wrote Andy Staples of On3 Sports.

— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 25, 2024

“Jay Walker sounds like he’s using his kids gaming microphone from a remote location,” another Hawaii Bowl viewer posted on X.

— Jody The Realtor (@obxjody) December 25, 2024

Walker and Greene were indeed together on location at the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu. The two were shown together wearing Hawaiian shirts with leis around their necks. So perhaps it was more of an issue on the production side.

Regardless, Walker’s audio did not improve the entire game. And to perhaps make the issue even more noticeable, the game went to five overtimes by the grace of the college football gods after USF doinked in a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter to tie the game.

South Florida gets an early Christmas present as John Cannon doinks it in to force overtime in the Hawaii Bowl!

In the fifth overtime, South Florida finally got the game-winning stop, coming away with a 41-39 win in one of the craziest games of the year.

USF DEFEATS SAN JOSE STATE 41-39 IN QUINTUPLE OVERTIME 🌴🐂 WHAT A BOWL GAME

