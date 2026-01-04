Photo Credit: ESPN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Carolina Panthers 16-14 to keep the NFC South division title up in the air into Sunday. We know that the division winner will be an 8-9 team, but the result of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints will decide whether it’s the Bucs or Panthers securing the NFC South crown (a Falcons win gives the Panthers the division title in a three-way tie, while a Saints win would make the Bucs the division champions).

The officiating was questionable throughout the game, and many viewers didn’t think much better of ESPN rules analyst Mike Chase.

Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky had the Panthers-Bucs call for ESPN, with Chase chiming in occasionally as a rules analyst.

On multiple pass interference rulings, Orlovsky did not see eye to eye with Chase, who defended the officials. Fowler even said, “I’m kind of with Dan” on one of the pass interference debates.

Dan Orlovsky: “That’s just not offensive pass interference.” ESPN rules analyst Mike Chase: “He shoves him out of the play to begin with. That’s why he’s so wide open.” Chris Fowler: “So you support the call?” Chase: “I do. I do.” 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/C7ahtUjZsS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2026

Dan Orlovsky: “I just think it’s guys competing down the field… I just don’t think that’s PI.” Rules analyst Mike Chase: “He’s just not playing the ball there… Once he turns his back like that, he puts himself in harm’s way. That’s a tough one. I’ll give you that, Dan.” pic.twitter.com/6ZtJ1LqAGf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2026

Plenty of ESPN viewers voiced frustration on social media about Chase.

Even ESPN’s very own Pat McAfee: “Refs ass… rules analyst… also ass… Not great.”

Refs ass… rules analyst.. also ass Not great — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2026

Here’s a look at more viewer reaction to the rules analyst:

Incidental contact down the field. This rules analyst SUCKS! Another TERRIBLE call in favor of… — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 3, 2026

Oh good. The completely useless rules analyst comes on to tell us he supports a shitty call. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 3, 2026

Good lord, man. Have the slightest bit of shame. https://t.co/EhkJuyJ7Lh — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) January 4, 2026

This Mike Chase guy might be the worst rules analyst of them all https://t.co/Npu9fbzVxW — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) January 4, 2026

Announcers: That was a terrible call

Everyone watching: That was a terrible call

Rules analyst: pic.twitter.com/ToGmo43zss — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) January 3, 2026

This ESPN rules analyst can get these hands too. I’ve had enough of him. — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) January 3, 2026