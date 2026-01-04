ESPN rules analyst Mike Chase appears on the Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast. Photo Credit: ESPN
By Matt Clapp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Carolina Panthers 16-14 to keep the NFC South division title up in the air into Sunday. We know that the division winner will be an 8-9 team, but the result of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints will decide whether it’s the Bucs or Panthers securing the NFC South crown (a Falcons win gives the Panthers the division title in a three-way tie, while a Saints win would make the Bucs the division champions).

The officiating was questionable throughout the game, and many viewers didn’t think much better of ESPN rules analyst Mike Chase.

Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky had the Panthers-Bucs call for ESPN, with Chase chiming in occasionally as a rules analyst.

On multiple pass interference rulings, Orlovsky did not see eye to eye with Chase, who defended the officials. Fowler even said, “I’m kind of with Dan” on one of the pass interference debates.

Plenty of ESPN viewers voiced frustration on social media about Chase.

Even ESPN’s very own Pat McAfee: “Refs ass… rules analyst… also ass… Not great.”

Here’s a look at more viewer reaction to the rules analyst:

