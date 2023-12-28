Credit: Victoria Arlen’s Instagram

With Molly Qerim out on PTO, Victoria Arlen stepped in to host ESPN’s First Take this week.

It’s a feat that would have seemed almost unfathomable just days earlier, as Arlen spent the week prior in the hospital following complications from surgery.

Taking to her Instagram page, Arlen detailed the health scare and her journey back. According to the Boston native, she went in for a preplanned surgery last week when “things took a very scary turn” and “knocked me off my feet to say the least.”

“First Day wearing ‘real’ clothes in a week,” Arlen posted on Wednesday. “Thank you to the amazing nurses, docs, surgeons and my family who took amazing care of me and helped me get back on my feet. And thank you everyone for your messages and prayers … it means more than you know.”

Arlen didn’t share the specifics of her surgery or the complications that resulted in her week-long stay. The 29-year-old’s health history, however, as been well documented, as she was diagnosed with two rare conditions (Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis) at the age of 11, which resulted in her losing the ability to speak, eat, walk and move.

Despite being given little hope of survival or recovery, Arlen fought back to not only re-learn those skills, but became a gold medal-winning Paralympian swimmer. After spending nearly a decade in a wheelchair, she re-learned to walk again in 2016 — one year after being hired by ESPN at the age of 20 to serve as a reporter at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games.

In the time since, Arlen has appeared on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and hosted several ESPN digital programs in addition to reporting at the X Games and Special Olympics. While certainly concerning, her latest health scare only adds to the incredible story of one of what appears to be ESPN’s rising stars.

