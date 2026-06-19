Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is finding a new use case for the Los Angeles studios it recently acquired as part of its acquisition of NFL Media.

The Worldwide Leader is setting up shop at the NFL Network studios, located adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, for part of its coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report in The Sporting Tribune. The studio joins other production hubs in New York City, Mexico City, Fort Lauderdale, Kansas City, and Guadalajara, for ESPN’s on-site World Cup coverage.

The utilization of the Los Angeles studio is a bit ironic considering that, prior to the NFL Media acquisition, ESPN substantially downsized its SoCal operation, moving production for the late-night SportsCenter and its various soccer studio properties across the country to its Bristol headquarters.

Nevertheless, the studio space is coming in handy now, considering Los Angeles is the site of eight matches in this World Cup. The coverage could provide a bit of a dry run for ESPN ahead of Super Bowl LXI, which is set to take place in SoFi Stadium next February, with ESPN broadcasting the event for the first time in its history. Per The Sporting Tribune, the NFL Network studios are “expected to play a prominent role” for ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage.

The future of NFL Network’s Inglewood studios were a big question mark of ESPN’s NFL Media acquisition. Some speculated the network could try to offload the location considering its prior divestment in West Coast presence. But between the World Cup this summer and next year’s Super Bowl, perhaps ESPN will continue to find uses for the valuable studio space and maintain a bit of a footprint out West.