The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday night that the Utah Utes (0-1) and Washington Huskies (2-0) have scheduled a new football game for this Saturday, Nov. 28 in Seattle. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10:30 pm ET (7:30 pm PT).

UPDATE: Statement below regarding newly scheduled #Pac12FB game this Saturday, Nov. 28 between Utah & Washington: ➡️ @Utah_Football at @UW_Football

?️ Saturday, Nov. 28

⏰ 7:30p PT | 8:30p MT

? ESPN pic.twitter.com/dYrj75JZjb — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 25, 2020

The news comes just a few hours after it was announced that Utah’s game against Arizona State — which was scheduled for Sunday — was canceled, because the Sun Devils don’t have enough players due to COVID-19 protocols. And Utah has played just one game (last Saturday vs USC) due to COVID.

Arizona State is canceling its game for a third consecutive week. Fourth time in four weeks that the Pac-12 has had two cancellations. https://t.co/75ZHytZKUA — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 24, 2020

Washington was supposed to play Washington State on Friday night in Spokane, but that was canceled due to a COVID outbreak at Washington State.

It appeared that Washington may then play BYU (who’s No. 14 in the first CFP rankings) this week, but that fell through. Tuesday night on ESPN, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said it’s a “false narrative” that the Cougars were “ducking” Washington, and said the game “just didn’t work out for whatever reason.”

On ESPN's CFP rankings show, BYU HC Kalani Sitake says it's a "false narrative" that BYU was "ducking" Washington. "We're not afraid of anybody." pic.twitter.com/mkAu1XLKjL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2020

Ultimately, Utah and Washington were able to work out an agreement to play on Saturday night. And hopefully ESPN doesn’t lose its cameras for this Utah game.