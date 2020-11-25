ESPNNCAABy Matt Clapp on

The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday night that the Utah Utes (0-1) and Washington Huskies (2-0) have scheduled a new football game for this Saturday, Nov. 28 in Seattle. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10:30 pm ET (7:30 pm PT).

The news comes just a few hours after it was announced that Utah’s game against Arizona State — which was scheduled for Sunday — was canceled, because the Sun Devils don’t have enough players due to COVID-19 protocols. And Utah has played just one game (last Saturday vs USC) due to COVID.

Washington was supposed to play Washington State on Friday night in Spokane, but that was canceled due to a COVID outbreak at Washington State.

It appeared that Washington may then play BYU (who’s No. 14 in the first CFP rankings) this week, but that fell through. Tuesday night on ESPN, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said it’s a “false narrative” that the Cougars were “ducking” Washington, and said the game “just didn’t work out for whatever reason.”

Ultimately, Utah and Washington were able to work out an agreement to play on Saturday night. And hopefully ESPN doesn’t lose its cameras for this Utah game.

