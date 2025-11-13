Credit: ESPN

ESPN and YouTube TV are deadlocked in an endless carriage dispute. And while there are many variables that will decide when, where, and how a deal gets done, one potentially forgotten element is ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform, ESPN Unlimited.

When ESPN announced its new streaming product featuring all of ESPN, they decided to name it, well, ESPN. However, the option that best captures that goal is the ESPN Unlimited plan that offers all of ESPN’s streaming and linear channels. Why the network didn’t just call it that or leave the working “Flagship” title in the first place instead of the immediate brand confusion that came with ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Unlimited is worth Monday Morning Quarterbacking for another day.

One of the other confusing parts of the launch of ESPN Unlimited has been the fact that it was touted as being available to all sports fans with a current ESPN subscription. That quickly turned out to not be the case and YouTube TV subscribers were among those without access at launch earlier this fall.

Now YouTube TV subscribers are without ESPN and other Disney networks altogether as the carriage dispute between the two sides is approaching its third week without an end in sight.

But as negotiations continue, CNBC’s Alex Sherman reports in his weekly newsletter that there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for YouTube TV subscribers that are sports fans. The streaming platform is making an effort to bring ESPN Unlimited content within its interface.

From what I’ve been told, YouTube TV gave up early on the idea that Disney+ would be in Channels. However, YouTube TV is still pushing to have ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service available in YouTube TV — but not Channels. Instead, I’m told YouTube executives want to make sure customers will have access to any content that’s available on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service (formerly known as ESPN+, now known as ESPN Unlimited because it also includes all of ESPN’s programming – linear or digital) within the YouTube TV viewing experience. But in this case, YouTube TV subscribers won’t get free Disney+ and Hulu — they’ll only get ESPN Unlimited content. YouTube doesn’t want to risk ESPN moving sports programming from its linear network to ESPN Unlimited over the next few years after paying a rate increase for ESPN’s linear networks in this deal. Disney may also add new sports just to ESPN Unlimited, such as the announcement a few months ago to add certain WWE premium live events just to ESPN’s digital service. Customers will be able to see these within YouTube TV.

One of the major complaints of sports fans during the streaming era is the chore of flipping from one app to another to watch games that you might be interested. Even though we have exponentially more content choices than ever before, we also deep down yearn for a time when we knew what channel number ESPN was by heart and could easily flip there at a moment’s notice.

Of course, the realities are that this deal has multiple layers to it. And even if ABC is a big sticking point, ESPN will want to be careful with what they value ESPN Unlimited at for those bundled cable or satellite subscribers. Right now, YouTube TV is offering subscribers a $20 monthly credit for missing Disney programming. ESPN Unlimited is available at $29.99 per month. So at the moment, the math doesn’t add up for sports fans missing ESPN programming on YouTube TV.

But if a deal can be struck that seems fair to both sides, bringing ESPN Unlimited inside of YouTube TV would be a big win for sports fans who would have immediate access to all of ESPN in one place, including some of their exclusive properties like WWE premium live events. For ESPN and Disney, it would also get that content in front of more sports fans. And for sports fans, it would bring a much needed smidgen of convenience to their viewing experience. Hopefully something that’s a win for all sides is not too good to be true as this dispute rolls on.