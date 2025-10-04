Photo Credit: ESPN

As North Carolina trailed 28-3 at home to Clemson early in the second quarter on Saturday, the ESPN broadcast made things look even worse for Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

While ESPN was about to go to commercial during a break in game action, the broadcast showed an interview with a North Carolina student.

ESPN shares an interview with a UNC student going into commercial, with Clemson leading 28-3. “TCU was… I went to that game. And that was, that was one of the saddest feelings I’ve had in University so far. I’ve failed midterms before, so that’s saying something.” 🏈💀 #CFB pic.twitter.com/RekRjA0cAx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

“TCU was… I went to that game,” UNC student Anna Yi said. “And that was, that was one of the saddest feelings I’ve had in University so far. I’ve failed midterms before, so that’s saying something.”

That’s an incredible quote, referencing UNC’s 48-14 loss to TCU on Sept. 1 in the Bill Belichick debut as head coach of the Tar Heels.

Entering the fourth quarter, the ESPN broadcast showed the Yi interview again, while Clemson had a 35-3 lead. Announcers Mark Jones and Roddy Jones turned that into a conversation about Yi’s comments going viral and expanded on the disappointment of the start of the Belichick era in Chapel Hill.

The ESPN broadcast again shows the interview with UNC student Anna Yi. That turns into a conversation about the interview and the rough start to the Bill Belichick era, with Mark Jones and Roddy Jones on the ESPN call. 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/Aka3Ql3JLI pic.twitter.com/ikGh2QFdid — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

“Anna Yi, student here at North Carolina,” Mark Jones began while laughing. “On social media, folks, she’s gone viral. Over 400,000 mentions, and views, and likes.”

“I think maybe we need to get Anna a tutor first, so she doesn’t struggle with her next midterm,” Mark Jones continued. “But, I’ll tell you what- if there’s a do-over, North Carolina would probably want one right now. Make-up test.”

“First off, Anna, the fact that you failed midterms with an ‘s’, plural; I’m with you, girl. I feel you,” Roddy Jones said.

“Look, each Saturday is a test,” Roddy Jones added. “And let’s just say, North Carolina has failed miserably now on its third of the year. I mean, these games against Power Four opponents — TCU, UCF, and now Clemson — have been uncompetitive.”

It didn’t take long for the game to get ugly for North Carolina on Saturday. Clemson scored a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage.