Another year, another price increase for UFC PPV events.

On Thursday, the Sports Business Journal reported that prices for the events would be increasing by $5 to $79.99 apiece. A year ago, prices also increased by $5, from $69.99 to $74.99.

Fans also need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase a UFC PPV. ESPN+ pricing increased to $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year over the summer.

Three months into the UFC’s five-year deal with ESPN, the two companies extended the contract another two years (ending in 2025) and ESPN+ became the exclusive provider of UFC PPV events. PPVs cost $59.99 at the time, or $79.99 for a PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+.

The PPV/year-long bundle deal still exists, as noted by MMA Junkie, but it’ll now run you $124.98.

Given how much money ESPN is dishing out for exclusive UFC rights ($300 million per year), it’s not surprising that the company wants to maximize revenue from subscribers. But the consistent price increases over recent years in both ESPN+ subscription fees and PPV costs are really putting the crunch on customers, perhaps pushing fans closer to the breaking point.

