Love him or hate him, it’s hard to argue that UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley hasn’t proven himself after winning back-to-back National Championships. Now, fans will get to see the fiery head coach in a new light thanks to ESPN’s recent announcement that they will be profiling Hurley in a new E:60 special.

According to ESPN’s statement on the new E:60 called The Other Hurley, which will premiere on Saturday, March 15, several prominent figures within the college basketball landscape, including longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas and legendary North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, will be featured in interviews throughout the program.

Additionally, Hurley’s wife, Andrea, and their sons Dan, Jr., and Andrew will also be featured in interviews along with several members of the UConn coaching staff and roster, including assistant coaches Kimani Young and Luke Murray, along with Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley.

As you can probably tell by the name of the E:60, much of the storyline will seemingly be how Hurley lived in the shadow of both his brother Bobby Hurley, a legendary Duke basketball player who won two National Championships at the program, and his father Bob Hurley Sr., who is a high school coaching legend in New Jersey at the famed St. Anthony High School.

“As Jeremy Schaap reports for E60, it’s a persona decades in the making stemming from something that weighs heavier than any win or loss: his family name. Having known and interviewed Dan, his brother Bobby, and their father Bob Sr. for three decades, Schaap provides an unmatched level of access and insight into the Hurleys’ world—one shaped by basketball royalty, intense expectations and personal battles,” ESPN’s Andy Hall wrote in his brief synopsis for ‘The Other Hurley’. “Dan Hurley’s father was a high school Hall of Fame basketball coach in New Jersey and his brother Bobby was a two-time national champion at Duke, still holding the NCAA record for most assists in a career. Dan would grow up in that shadow as “The Other Hurley.”

Ahead of the premiere date, ESPN posted a short trailer of The Other Hurley, which can be seen in its entirety on the E:60 X account.

Perhaps this E60 profile will go a long way in changing the public perception of Hurley, who has developed a bit of a reputation for being a hot head during games, getting into spats with officials on multiple occasions over the years. Particularly this season, this has led to Hurley being the subject of plenty of criticism from media members.