Edit by Matt Yoder

If you landed on Planet Earth this week from Mars or somewhere else in our universe, you would probably think that Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson sat just behind the President of the United States as the most relevant person in human existence.

And that’s just the way that ESPN likes it.

After a full sports weekend of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments, and the NBA and NHL seasons reaching their stretch run, Dan Orlovsky gave a polarizing opinion on the pro prospects of the consensus top two quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The ESPN quarterbacking guru said that he rated Alabama’s Ty Simpson over national champion and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

IMO-Ty Simpson is the best QB in this draft https://t.co/vOph21Kduw — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 23, 2026

And that lone opinion has fed the ESPN content machine for an entire week.

The biggest fireworks came from Orlovsky’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show the next day. The host called Orlovsky to task, given Mendoza is the runaway favorite to be the #1 overall selection by the Las Vegas Raiders, won the Heisman Trophy, won the National Championship, and vastly outplayed Simpson when they went head-to-head in the Rose Bowl.

Orlovsky didn’t do himself any favors when he tried to back himself by asking “what biggest games” Mendoza performed well in compared to Simpson, evaporating the credibility of his argument even as he tried to assure viewers it was not a grand conspiracy from CAA.

But the viral encounter was also the spark needed to put the ESPN content machine into overdrive.

Since Orlovsky’s original assessment, here are the astounding numbers showing just how much ESPN has talked about Ty Simpson this week and the debate that followed.

Get Up has posted six separate clips on social media, all about Ty Simpson. They include breakdowns from Jordan Rodgers, reaction to his pro day performance, and, of course, the “buzz” surrounding the Alabama signal caller. First Take welcomed Orlovsky to defend his take to Stephen A. Smith. And naturally, Simpson’s pro day was covered live on ESPN as well, with Field Yates on site in Tuscaloosa. And ESPN is in full NFL Draft mode with non-stop coverage about who might actually select him in the NFL.

But that buzz has been almost entirely generated this week by ESPN. Outside of the WorldWide Leader in Sports, there hasn’t really been any notable or serious conversation about Ty Simpson’s draft status this week. The nation is focused on March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and other sports that are actually in season. The Alabama quarterback hasn’t thrown a pass since New Year’s Day, and the NFL Draft isn’t for another month.

According to a closed captioning search, “Ty Simpson” has been mentioned an astounding 85 times on ESPN this week, from Monday through Friday at Noon ET. Compare that to some of the other athletes who are currently competing, and you can see just how insane all the attention has been.

Tiger Woods – 83 (Tiger played a TGL match ON ESPN in this time period)

Jaylen Brown – 59 (including highlights and press conferences)

Aaron Judge – 51

Fernando Mendoza – 41

LeBron James – 37

Cameron Boozer – 5

Dak Prescott – 2

Without even searching for every athlete in sports, it’s a safe assumption to say that Ty Simpson was the most talked-about athlete on ESPN this week. Take a step back and truly think about just how mind-bending that is. That a borderline first-round NFL Draft prospect could take over the daily sports conversation on the WorldWide Leader in Sports to that extreme, and he doesn’t even play for the Dallas Cowboys!

Simpson drew more mentions on ESPN than one of the most transcendent stars in the history of sports (Tiger Woods), who actually competed in a live event on ESPN airwaves. He was mentioned more than LeBron James, who ESPN has probably spent more total time on than any athlete who has ever lived. And he more than doubled the number of Fernando Mendoza, the actual consensus top draft pick.

All this for a quarterback who had one season of starting experience for a team that got blown out in the SEC Championship Game and the Rose Bowl.

But it’s not a coincidence. It’s the ESPN playbook in a nutshell.

We live in a time where content is king. And sometimes to sustain a 24/7 news cycle, ESPN has to create its own content to serve its needs. It’s not a new phenomenon; it’s been happening for years. Whether it was Ron Jaworski on Johnny Manziel, Mel Kiper Jr. on Shedeur Sanders, Stephen A. Smith’s feud with LeBron James, or anything relating to Tim Tebow, ESPN has not been shy to make news itself.

And Dan Orlovsky’s controversial take and the visceral reactions that it created were the perfect fodder to run wild this week, the rest of the sports world be damned.

But this may have been the most extreme example of the ESPN echo chamber in action. Outside of the ESPN ecosystem, do real sports fans truly care about Ty Simpson’s draft status right now as the top story in sports? Yes, the NFL is king, and college football is number two. But we’re in the middle of the offseason and currently in the midst of arguably the most exciting annual sporting event on the calendar. At some point, there has to be some editorial judgment in deciding what the actual top stories in sports are versus what will feed the beast and illicit reactions and views. In an internet sense, the manufactured Ty Simpson debate is quintessential clickbait of the highest form. It’s opinions about opinions to drive even more opinions.

You can certainly understand ESPN wanting to get a segment here and there on a hot-button issue from one of its most prominent personalities. But next time, the network might be wise to show a little more discretion. If ESPN isn’t more careful, the network risks detaching itself entirely from reality and putting itself at the center of the sports world rather than the actual sports themselves.