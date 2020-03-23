The COVID-19 coronavirus has already had significant impacts on the world of sports, with leagues suspending play, NBA and NHL players testing positive for COVID-19, several media members quarantining themselves after possible exposure, and former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dying of the disease. Now, there are some confirmed positive results from ESPN, with Sports Business Journal‘s John Ourand reporting Sunday that two of the employees from ESPN’s Manhattan office have tested positive for the disease:

Two ESPN employees based in NYC have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal memo ESPN just sent out. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 22, 2020

Memo: "We believe all employees who may have come in close contact have been working from home since then, and have been instructed to self-isolate and monitor as medical professionals advise…" — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 22, 2020

As Ourand went on to say, this isn’t near ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios, so it’s not likely to be people who work on the daily shows broadcast from there. But this is still notable, and it certainly would seem to affect a fair number of people. Our thoughts go out to those affected.

