ESPN studio show College GameDay‘s tradition of guest pickers often produces some interesting results, both in on-set banter and in the actual picks. Sometimes, the guest pickers are a little more willing to defy the orthodox predictions than the usual studio cast, and sometimes, that leads to notable moments when an upset happens. The latest case there comes from Saturday guest picker Twenty One Pilots (the musical duo of Tyler Joseph (who made most of their picks) and Josh Dun, from Columbus, which made sense for a GameDay show there), who chose Utah to take down Oregon. That was a bold pick, with the Utes #23 in the CFP rankings and #24 in the AP poll to the Ducks’ #3 and #4 (even with Utah as a home favorite by three), but it paid off with Utah’s 38-7 thumping of Oregon Saturday night. And Twitter noticed:

He was pretty spot on about what the buckeyes were going to do too haha. Always loved their music but I had no clue that Tyler is intelligent when it comes to sports as well — JC Held (@heldjc) November 21, 2021

Congrats to Twenty One Pilots on playing the Mike Tirico role, preventing the unanimous pick gone wrong, and being the only people on that set to call this game correctly.

[Photo from @UtahMan1850 on Twitter]