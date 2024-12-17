Photo Credit: ABC

As someone probably once said, an NFL analyst is only as good as his telestrator. And Troy Aikman’s telestrator really let him down on Monday Night Football.

Midway through the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears game, the ESPN analyst talked about the Vikings pass rush on the previous play. He tried to use his telestrator to highlight Vikings safety Josh Metellus, who blitzed on the play.

Only the telestrator had different ideas. It inexplicably highlighted the back judge standing almost 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

“Well, they’re going to bring Metellus, in the middle,” Aikman said. Noticing the errant telestrator, he continued without skipping a beat, “Wherever he is, right?”

Troy Aikman was trying to spotlight Vikings safety Josh Metellus — but had some trouble finding him on the field. pic.twitter.com/HItWhZOaLq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024

Aikman played quarterback for 12 seasons in the NFL and peered across the line of scrimmage at countless safeties ready to blitz him. He can surely tell a safety from the back judge. So we’re not sure what happened there. A malfunction? Did Aikman’s telestrator grip falter?

Fans did not miss the whiff.

I had to rewind it when I saw this earlier 😂 — Matt Medina (@MattMedina6) December 17, 2024

The refs only play defense for Green Bay or KC. — Lance Caper (@DeedCaper) December 17, 2024



Aikman wasn’t the only analyst in Week 15 to misidentify someone. Prime Video’s Kirk Herbstreit misidentified San Francisco 49ers star Trent Williams on the sideline in the Thursday Night Football game.

Also, this minor snafu pales in comparison to Aikman’s most famous telestrator incident, which involved broadcasting legend John Madden in a Dallas Cowboys game many years ago.



