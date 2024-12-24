Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images

On the call of the Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, Troy Aikman didn’t mince words about how he felt about flopping in the NBA when he saw an instance of flopping from Saints safety Ugo Amadi.

In the first quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found a wide-open Dontayvion Wicks in the endzone on a two-yard passing touchdown to get the game started on the right foot.

The reason that Wicks was so wide open was that Amadi seemingly tried to draw an offensive pass interference call, throwing his arms up and falling to the ground after making contact with Wicks, who then just found open space in the endzone.

Amadi’s efforts were for naught. No flag came on the play. As a result of his flop, Amadi found himself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Troy Aikman, who likened him to an NBA player attempting to draw a foul on a shot attempt.

“Here’s another look on that touchdown throw to Dontayvion Wicks,” said Aikman. “And you are going to see as he comes off the line, Ugo Amadi, he just does a flop. He thinks he’s getting picked. He’s gonna try to sell it to draw the flag. He jumps up and tries to get the call from the official. Like you said Russell (Yurk), it wasn’t a penalty anyway. But man, I haven’t seen a flop quite like that in the NFL.”

“No, not in this sport,” replied Joe Buck.

“Not in this sport no,” added Aikman. “Christmas is coming up. NBA is gonna be all over the tube. You know, they have got that move mastered.”

“Soccer, you name it,” added Buck. “But in this brand of football, you don’t typically see that.”

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were amused by Saints safety Ugo Amadi’s flop. “Christmas is coming up. NBA’s gonna be all over the tube and, you know, they’ve got that move mastered.” “Soccer. You name it. But in this brand of football, you don’t typically see that.” pic.twitter.com/bjrBPIblSk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 24, 2024

It’s quite rare that you even hear another sport brought up on an NFL broadcast. But considering ESPN does have a five-game slate of NBA games on the network on Christmas Day, they likely aren’t complaining too much about the inadvertent plug from Aikman.

On the other hand, Netflix likely won’t love that there was no mention of the two NFL games that will be on the streaming platform on Christmas, which will notably feature an ESPN talent, Mina Kimes, in a studio role.

In a season full of lowlights for the Saints, this instance of flopping from Amadi, and essentially the remainder of the game certainly ranks amongst the lowest moments of the year. The Saints would be shut out in a 34-0 rout in favor of the Packers.

[Awful Announcing on X]