Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While many Dallas Cowboys fans wonder about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the team, Troy Aikman seems to have no doubts.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback and now ESPN broadcaster was in Dallas to call the team’s Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared on 105.3 The Fan before the game and the topic turned to McCarthy’s future.

The Cowboys were expected to be playoff contenders this season, but were 5-7 entering Monday. McCarthy is in the final season of his contract, and it’s no secret that team owner Jerry Jones has parted ways with coaches with better records.

Aikman doesn’t believe McCarthy is going anywhere.

“Short of Bill Belichick, I don’t know who you’re going to bring in that has a better resumé,” Aikman said (via The Athletic’s Jon Machota). “I just feel that for a team that I really do not think is that far away … I like the way this team is playing right now, even without their franchise quarterback.”

In McCarthy’s defense, the team has struggled with injuries this year, including the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for the season in early November. The Cowboys haven’t quit, however, winning two straight entering Monday night’s game.

“I sense that it’s a team that really believes in Mike McCarthy,” Aikman said. “I feel the locker room wants him back. I think he’s a really good football coach. I believe Jerry Jones thinks he’s a really good football coach, too. … As we stand and talk right now, I expect Mike McCarthy to be back in 2025.”

There has been no shortage of hot takes in recent weeks on McCarthy’s future. Aikman’s take probably carries more weight than most of those opinions. No one can accuse him of sugarcoating the team’s problems; he stirred controversy earlier this season when he called out Cowboys receivers for “lazy” route running.

[Jon Machota, The Athletic]