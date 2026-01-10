Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman was brought on board the Miami Dolphins front office to help hire their new general manager.

But with that job done after the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers front office, Aikman’s work with the franchise is not done yet.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was fired earlier this week by the Dolphins. And now with another major vacancy to fill, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Aikman will also help in that interview process as well.

ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman, who consulted on the #Dolphins GM search, will also be working in a similar capacity for their head coach search, sources say. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is leading the search with owner Stephen Ross, but Aikman will assist. pic.twitter.com/b9WuMCrQiQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

What makes this all the more interesting is that Troy Aikman was openly critical of McDaniel and the Dolphins’ fourth quarter performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season. Just a couple days ago, Aikman talked about his experience with the Dolphins in a radio appearance and had great things to say about it. He also left the door open to more work with the franchise and that has quickly come to fruition.

Of course, now that Troy Aikman is extending his work with the Miami Dolphins, the question will naturally turn to whether or not this leads to even more down the road. Aikman has been in television for 20 years now. However, at just 59 years old, he could still have a very impactful front office career if he ever decided to go in that direction.

And now that he is a part of not just one but two searches with the Miami Dolphins, it’s fair to wonder if there may be much more to come between Aikman and the franchise. And if not Miami, maybe another team that might be interested in having a Hall of Fame quarterback and longtime analyst as part of its front office structure.